Motorists travelling between Cornwall and Charlottetown can expect construction on the Trans-Canada Highway bypass project to continue, except for Sunday.

According to the province's update for July 8-14, work will continue along the North River Causeway and at the intersection of York Point Road and Warren Grove Road.

Alternate routes, times to avoid delays

The province says two lanes of traffic will be maintained for motorists commuting east from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and west from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Even so, the province advises motorists to use alternate routes and times while commuting to avoid delays.

Motorists are advised to be mindful of directional signs because they could change as work proceeds.

The work planned on the bypass for the week includes paving, construction of the active transportation trail, installation of electrical infrastructure for highway lighting, concrete curbing and formwork, and deck work on the North River Bridge.