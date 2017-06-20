The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association likes the new Cornwall bypass — but they're warning those who don't drive big rigs that trucks need extra room on the new roundabouts.

'It's a learning curve,' says Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association, based in Dieppe, N.B. (Skype)

"Turning a corner with a Honda Civic is not the same concept as with a 53-foot trailer," said Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association. "And it's the same for a roundabout, right? It's an education process for every driver out there because safety is our number one concern."

The long trailers need both lanes of the two-lane road to negotiate the turns properly. Cars need to steer clean of big trucks.

'A learning curve'

The association says it's an on-going issue throughout at Atlantic Canada — and especially on P.E.I. where roundabouts are now under construction in Cornwall, Bloomfield and Mount Herbert.

"It's a learning curve but once everybody's comfortable with it, it flows traffic pretty well," said Picard.

​The province says its roundabouts are built to national highway standards, and signs will be posted on the new ones, as they are on all roundabouts, reminding cars to give the big rigs all the room they need.