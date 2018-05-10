P.E.I. still negotiating for 2 properties for Cornwall bypass

The P.E.I. government is still in negotiations with landowners over properties that are needed to continue the multi-million dollar Cornwall bypass project.

Transportation Minister Paula Biggar said in question period Wednesday the province is negotiating with two owners, and those negotiations will soon be complete.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker questioned the minister in the house about whether there would be any more disputes.

He noted there has already been a Supreme Court case where it was decided that a landowner was entitled to more in compensation for the expropriation of their property.

"In her decision, Judge Matheson said many things; including criticizing the province's appraiser and pointing out that he had not taken into account some critical factors in his work," said Bevan-Baker.

Peter Bevan-Baker wanted to know if there would be further issues with acquiring property. (Province of P.E.I.)

"Is there any other land expropriated by the province for the completion of the Cornwall bypass that is currently under dispute?"

Biggar said she wanted to be clear that the province is currently in negotiations, not disputes.

In total 32 properties were needed for the project. Some were already owned by government, some have been negotiated, and some are already acquired.

More P.E.I. news