Phase 2B of the Cornwall bypass project is now underway.

Phase 2 includes the construction of a route from New Haven to the York Point Road.

Phase 2A, the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of York Point Road and the Trans Canada Highway was completed.

Now, Phase 2B construction begins on a new highway alignment on York Point Road.

'We'll be working on it for two years to come'

The new stretch of new highway will create a new extension to the Trans Canada Highway and will help decrease traffic through Cornwall.

"We're moving a lot of earth," said Stephen Yeo, chief engineer for the province's department of transportation.

"We'll be working on it for two years to come."

Government expects Phase 2B to be completed fall 2019.