Continued patience will be required from motorists travelling over the Charlottetown's North River Causeway next week.
Construction will continue on the Cornwall bypass project. Work for the week includes
- Paving the active transportation trail.
- Landscaping and hydroseeding.
- Installing guardrail.
- Painting and installing pavement markings.
Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during the morning (eastbound from 7:30 to 9 a.m.) and evening (westbound from 4 to 5:30 p.m.) commutes.
Drivers are advised to watch for directional signs, which will change from time to time as different work is done.
