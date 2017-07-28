Continued patience will be required from motorists travelling over the Charlottetown's North River Causeway next week.

Construction will continue on the Cornwall bypass project. Work for the week includes

Paving the active transportation trail.

Landscaping and hydroseeding.

Installing guardrail.

Painting and installing pavement markings.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during the morning (eastbound from 7:30 to 9 a.m.) and evening (westbound from 4 to 5:30 p.m.) commutes.

Drivers are advised to watch for directional signs, which will change from time to time as different work is done.