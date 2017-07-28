Continued patience will be required from motorists travelling over the Charlottetown's North River Causeway next week.

Construction will continue on the Cornwall bypass project.  Work for the week includes

  • Paving the active transportation trail.
  • Landscaping and hydroseeding.
  • Installing guardrail.
  • Painting and installing pavement markings.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during the morning (eastbound from 7:30 to 9 a.m.) and evening (westbound from 4 to 5:30 p.m.) commutes.

Drivers are advised to watch for directional signs, which will change from time to time as different work is done.