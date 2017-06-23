Crews will be paving on the Cornwall bypass project, west of Charlottetown, on Saturday and into next week.

There is no work scheduled for Sunday.

Paving will be done along the North River Causeway and at the North River intersection.

Contractors will keep two lanes of traffic open inbound to Charlottetown weekday mornings (7:30 – 9 a.m.) and outbound during the afternoon commute (4 – 5:30 p.m.).

Work for the week will also include:

Construction of the active transportation trail.

Installation of electrical infrastructure for highway lighting.

Concrete curbing and formwork.

Deck work on the North River Bridge.

Drivers are asked to take particular care because directional signs will change as work progresses.