$5K reward offered for info on copper theft at Maritime Electric sites

Maritime Electric is offering a $5,000 reward to help find the people responsible for a rash of copper thefts at some of its substations in eastern P.E.I.

Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin says it's important people know the dangers of breaking into the substation where there is high-voltage electricity.

"They're cutting out the copper and we're losing the grounding in the substation," she said.

"We really want to find out what's going on and who's doing this. Not only are they putting themselves at huge risk but also our employees."

Last week, power had to be shut off to more than 12,000 customers while crews repaired damage caused by the copper thefts.

Maritime Electric says someone has recently broken into five of its substations and stolen copper. (Gary O'Rielly/Maritime Electric)

The substations that have been vandalized are located in Lorne Valley, West St. Peter's, Dingwells Mills, Scotchfort and Souris. Griffin said there are security measures in place at the substations.

She said the stolen copper can be identified as belonging to Maritime Electric.

"If people have heard people talking about it or see any suspicious activity around our substation, we want to know about it," she said.

The $5,000 reward is being offered through PEI Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information can contact RCMP, local police or Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

