Expired licence plate leads to discovery of suspected stolen property

A Charlottetown man faces a number of charges, including theft, break and enter, and possession of stolen property, after an RCMP officer stopped his vehicle for having an expired licence plate.

The officer noticed the car driving on Route 3 in Vernon River, P.E.I. on Wednesday morning. After stopping the driver, he noticed a quantity of cut copper pipe.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested for possession of stolen property. Further investigation identified an unoccupied residence in Kings County that police believe the pipe was taken from.

Police say the man was driving with a suspended licence, and the car had no registration or insurance or up-to-date inspection. The vehicle was impounded.

The man is scheduled to appear in court to face the charges in early May.

