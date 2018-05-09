P.E.I. firms 'scrambling' to hire flaggers for construction season

There's a bit of a scramble to hire flaggers for the P.E.I. construction season that's already underway.

East Coast Security, based out of O'Leary, is one of several companies that hires flaggers.

Cathy Hellmich is with the company and said work typically starts in mid- to late-May, but given this year's weather conditions work started at the end of April.

"This year, which is sort of atypical, the road construction folks have been able to get onto the roads earlier than normal," she said.

"We're just sort of scrambling right now. I don't think the flaggers realize, maybe, that there's work available now."

She said the company has hired seven flaggers but they're looking for about a dozen more for projects that are about to start.

