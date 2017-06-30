Wanting to celebrate Canada 150 in a special way will see federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer spend two days on P.E.I.

"I thought what better place than where it all started, right where Confederation happened."

Scheer said the trip to the Island is giving him the opportunity to visit the rest of the Atlantic Canadian provinces, see the region and meet some people on a swing-through tour.

Scheer also plans to reconnect with former Conservative MPs who were defeated in the last election and discuss rebuilding efforts for 2019.

All Conservative MPs in Atlantic Canada were defeated in the 2015 federal election, something Scheer said came from a negative campaign, failing to highlight positives and offer something for the future.

"I want to come out here first and foremost to listen, to hear what were the specific issues that prevented people from voting for us in the last election."

Scheer said the policies for the next election will focus on making sure communities are safe and vibrant and an economic plan that will bring investment.

"We want to really keep the cost of living down."

Scheer said he thinks it was an approach to bringing all different kinds of Conservatives together that led to his win of the party's leadership.

"My whole focus was to find the common ground between all the different kinds of conservatives."