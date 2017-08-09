P.E.I. is joining a nationwide celebration of the coast-to-coast-to-coast Great Trail with 15 events along the Confederation Trail.

The events include a trek from Souris to Elmira (starting with breakfast), music in Alberton and a barbecue in Morell.

"From tip-to-tip, family-oriented events will be held in 15 communities located along the Confederation Trail," said Island Trails board member Barb Trainor in a news release.

The day of the celebrations will be Aug. 26.

More than 200 communities across the country will be part of the Great Trail celebrations.