P.E.I. is joining a nationwide celebration of the coast-to-coast-to-coast Great Trail with 15 events along the Confederation Trail.
The events include a trek from Souris to Elmira (starting with breakfast), music in Alberton and a barbecue in Morell.
"From tip-to-tip, family-oriented events will be held in 15 communities located along the Confederation Trail," said Island Trails board member Barb Trainor in a news release.
The day of the celebrations will be Aug. 26.
More than 200 communities across the country will be part of the Great Trail celebrations.
