No lineup set for possible Charlottetown summer concert, says promoter

Recent posts on the internet suggesting a confirmed lineup of performers for a summer concert at Confederation Landing Park are not correct, says a P.E.I. concert promoter.

Mark Fisher, with PMD Entertainment, says a date for a concert in the park has not been officially announced and no bands have been confirmed.

Posts online suggested Our Lady Peace, Alvvays, Coleman Hell, Blue Rodeo and Joel Plaskett would make up the concert in Confederation Landing Park.​

While some bands may have availability in their tour schedule around that time, nothing is confirmed for a concert at the park.

Jennifer Gavin, with the City of Charlottetown, said the city granted a permit to PMD Entertainment for a concert on June 28, and a second permit for an unannounced date in July.

Gavin said the details surrounding the concert lineups and dates will come from PMD Entertainment.

