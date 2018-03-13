Charlottetown city council has given its approval to a pair of concert weekends to be staged this summer in Confederation Landing Park on the waterfront.
Council voted Monday night to allow a private concert promoter to set up the events.
The dates are tentatively scheduled for two separate weekends in mid to late July. If the promoter wants to host more concert weekends they'll be using the Charlottetown Event Grounds, to the east of the downtown core.
"Anything over 5,000 should go to the Events Centre grounds, but this is going to be under 5,000," said Coun. Kevin Ramsay, chair of the city's special projects committee.
"It's only experimental. It's a trial basis. The concert promoter knows that. And once that happens, if they want to come back next year, well then they have to go to the events grounds."
Ramsay said the city is looking forward to see how the concerts go. It plans to meet with the Charlottetown Downtown Resident Association to discuss the plans.
More P.E.I. news
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.