Charlottetown city council has given its approval to a pair of concert weekends to be staged this summer in Confederation Landing Park on the waterfront.

Council voted Monday night to allow a private concert promoter to set up the events.

The dates are tentatively scheduled for two separate weekends in mid to late July. If the promoter wants to host more concert weekends they'll be using the Charlottetown Event Grounds, to the east of the downtown core.

Coun. Kevin Ramsay is looking forward to seeing how the concerts go. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"Anything over 5,000 should go to the Events Centre grounds, but this is going to be under 5,000," said Coun. Kevin Ramsay, chair of the city's special projects committee.

"It's only experimental. It's a trial basis. The concert promoter knows that. And once that happens, if they want to come back next year, well then they have to go to the events grounds."

Ramsay said the city is looking forward to see how the concerts go. It plans to meet with the Charlottetown Downtown Resident Association to discuss the plans.

More P.E.I. news