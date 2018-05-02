One-man theatre shows coming to Confederation Court Mall

The Charlottetown Festival will be using a new space at the Confederation Court Mall for two one-man shows this summer.

The space is an open room on the second floor overlooking Grafton Street and the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

The room is still unfinished, but artistic director Adam Brazier says by draping off areas they were able to create a mini-theatre that will seat about 100 people.

'Small and personable'

"It's meant to be intimate, it's meant to be small and personable," he said. "It's truly going to be very theatrical."

Usually the festival's smaller productions are performed in Studio One, next to Mavor's. Brazier said the cost is similar to produce them across the street. The Confederation Court Mall is sponsoring the space.

Ghost Light runs June 28 to July 20 in the new space, and Metis Mutt from Aug. 14 to Sept. 1.

