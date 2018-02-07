The Confederation Centre of the Arts is getting a new revolving stage for this season's Charlottetown Festival.

After upgrading the sets and costumes last year, the centre is installing a revolving stage that will be featured in the production of Anne of Green Gables: The Musical.

The revolving stage will allow more to happen during scene changes and give a feeling of distance to the play, said Adam Brazier, the artistic director at the Confederation Centre.

'It allows us to experience seeing Avonlea through a more active and physically forward momentum, which is the way Anne sees it.' — Adam Brazier

"What this new stage is going to offer is, about a foot higher than the current stage that we have, will be placed this textured hardwooded pattern that really offers the audience a rural feel and tonality of the Island," Brazier said.

"And in the centre of this beautiful hardwooded pattern is a 17-foot revolve and that revolve will allow us to look at Green Gables from 360 degrees, from turning scene changes to turning dancing and really aids in the illusion of distance and travel."

This is the second part of a three year plan of upgrades for the centre. The new stage will also be used in other productions and is an increasingly common feature of theatres throughout the world.

'Can use in other shows'

"We tried to design a stage and set that would best suit this production and also be something that we can use in other shows," he said.

The audience will also be treated to a stronger perspective from Anne throughout the play because of the new stage.

"It allows us to experience seeing Avonlea through a more active and physically forward momentum, which is the way Anne sees it," he said. "So it allows us to create a wonder and a visual whimsy and spectacle that should complement the exact same feeling that Anne is having in that moment in the play.

"We have an opportunity to see the show more through the lens of Anne and never have to let go of that."