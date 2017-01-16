Eastern P.E.I.'s most famous couple is joining forces to put on an interactive dinner party at Charlottetown's MacKenzie Theatre as a fundraiser for the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

Michael Smith will provide the food and his wife Chastity Smith will be at the centre of the entertainment with her group Soulfood Trio, but diners will be expected to contribute as well.

'Every single guest is going to have to do something.' - Michael Smith

"We really enjoy taking an evening and turning it into something special and memorable," said Michael Smith.

"Every single guest is going to have to do something. Something fun, and it doesn't involve peeling potatoes, I promise."

Chastity Smith said as a member of the arts community on the Island she was keen to do something to help out Confederation Centre.

"It will be something very unique and like nothing anybody has ever experienced before on the Island," she said.

The dinner replaces the traditional black-tie fundraiser for the centre, and is being billed as eccentrically formal.

There will only be 100 tickets sold for the Feb. 3 event, costing $200 each or $1,400 for a table of eight.