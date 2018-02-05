The CEO of the Confederation Centre of the Arts is resigning from her position this summer, the centre announced on Monday.

Jessie Inman is resigning to pursue educational opportunities and spend more time with her family, the centre said in a news release.

"It has been a real pleasure and honour to be CEO at the centre and this has been a very difficult decision," Inman said in the release.

"We have such wonderful dedicated staff and I've enjoyed leading the organization and working with them over these years."

Inman became the first female CEO of the organization in 2011.

The centre said it is beginning a search for a new CEO immediately so that someone is in place when her resignation takes effect on July 25, 2018.