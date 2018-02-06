The CEO of the Confederation Centre of the Arts is resigning to spend more time with family, travel the world and pursue a masters degree.

The centre announced on Monday that its CEO, Jessie Inman, would be stepping down from the position July 25 after seven years at the helm. On Tuesday, Inman detailed her resignation plans with Mainstreet P.E.I.

The idea to resign came up after celebrating her husband's 70th birthday in Chile in January, she said. She realized she wanted more time to explore the world, spend time with family as well as pursue a master's degree from home.

"We do a lot of adventure travel and have done that for the past 20 years and we want to do a lot more and we have to stay fit to do that," she said.

"And also I'm a lifelong learner, I'm going to apply to go back to school next year."

Dreamcatchers one of her fondest memories

Though Inman will leave the Confederation Centre in July — at the time of the centre's AGM — she said the Charlottetown Festival will be in full swing and it should make for an easier handoff to the new CEO.

It should also give the board sufficient time to find a new CEO, she added.

Inman says 2017's The Dreamcatchers was "the most powerful project" she's ever been involved with. (Confederation Centre of the Arts/Facebook)

Looking back on her time at the Confederation Centre so far, Inman said her proudest accomplishments include the theatre's renovations, arts education initiative, the world premiere of the Evangeline musical as well as 2017's The Dreamcatchers — which Inman called "the most powerful project" she's ever been involved with.

"The whole program touched me deeply and it touched everyone who saw it," she said.

"I am very proud we were able to contribute to the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Report."​

The centre said the search for a new CEO begins immediately so that someone is in place when Inman's resignation takes effect.