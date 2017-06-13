The summer exhibition Re: collection at Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown will feature more than a half century of building a Canadian art collection in Charlottetown.

The exhibit, drawn from the gallery's collection will be one of the largest ever put on by the gallery, taking over the whole gallery space along with concourse cases and displays of public sculptures around the centre.

T. Marshall’s Peace Order and Good Government will be reassembled for the show. (Confederation Centre Art Gallery)

"The diverse visions, observations, and ideas of artists represented within the Gallery's 17,000 piece collection allow us to mark the 150th anniversary with one of our largest exhibitions and publication projects," said gallery director Kevin Rice in a news release.

Works displayed range from 19th-century Island artist Robert Harris to a newly commissioned work by Robert Houle. O-ween du muh waum, which translates to We Were Told, and is a further rumination on the Indigenous figure in Benjamin West's painting Death of Wolfe.

Jack Shadbolt's Flag Mural was commissioned in 1964 for the opening of Confederation Centre. (Confederation Centre Art Gallery)

Also on display will be L.M. Montgomery's manuscript for the novel, Anne of Green Gables.

The exhibit will open Saturday with an event including music from Mark Haines, remarks from some featured artists, and a cash bar.