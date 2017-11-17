High winds could prompt traffic restrictions on Confederation Bridge overnight Friday.
Restrictions were put in place in the early morning hours Thursday, starting at about 2:30 a.m. Motorcycles and high-sided vehicles, such as transport trucks and buses, had to wait until winds eased a little after 6 a.m.
Bridge officials warn winds could pick up again around 6 p.m. Friday. The advisory is in place until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Northumberland Ferries is running a normal schedule Friday morning.
