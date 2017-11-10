The Confederation Bridge is warning that high winds Friday afternoon could lead to traffic restrictions.

Bridge officials say winds on the Northumberland Strait will pick up late in the afternoon, which could lead to traffic restrictions starting around 4 p.m.

High-sided vehicles, such as tractor-trailers, and motorcycles are not allowed on the bridge when wind speeds exceed 70 km/h.

The morning started breezy and mild on P.E.I., with the temperature at 7 C and winds gusting close to 50 km/h at Charlottetown Airport at 6 a.m.

Restrictions possible into Saturday

The day will remain blustery, with rain forecast to start mid-morning and winds gradually increasing to 40 km/h gusting to 70 by early evening. As temperatures fall in the evening the showers could switch over to flurries, but no accumulation of snow is expected.

Winds will continue to be strong through the night. The Confederation Bridge advisory does not end until 3 p.m. Saturday.