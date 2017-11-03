Confederation Bridge is warning high winds could lead to traffic restrictions on Saturday morning.

The forecast, winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 on the land, falls short of a wind advisory from Environment Canada, but bridge officials warn conditions out on the Northumberland Strait could lead to traffic restrictions on some vehicles such as tractor trailers and motorcycles.

The advisory covers the period from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Back to the 20s

Environment Canada is forecasting that strong southwest winds could bring record temperatures to P.E.I. Friday.

The temperature is forecast to reach 20 C in both Charlottetown and Summerside. The record for a Nov. 3 is 18.4 C in Summerside and 18.9 in Charlottetown.

Islanders looking to bask in that warmth, however, will have to deal with a chance of showers and winds at 40 km/h gusting to 60.