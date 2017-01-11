The Confederation Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles such as tractor-trailers and buses, and expects traffic restrictions will remain in place for much of Wednesday.

High winds have forced the partial closure of the link between P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

Confederation Bridge officials say forecasts for the Northumberland Strait are for winds of 70 km/h with gusts to 100. Those winds are expected to continue until 4 p.m.

The bridge could lift restrictions for short periods of time during the day if conditions permit.