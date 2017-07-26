RCMP on P.E.I. are looking into a complaint from Confederation Bridge about a potential fraud involving gift cards for bridge tolls.

RCMP Corp. Mike Lutley said Confederation Bridge believes six gift cards were issued from its website on June 30 which they believe may have been purchased fraudulently.

"We believe it had something to do with the credit cards that were used," said Lutley.

RCMP are trying to determine if the credit cards used to purchase the gift cards were illegally obtained or if the numbers were illegitimate, said Lutley. RCMP have been unable to find an owner for the credit card numbers.

Three of the six gift cards have been already been seized when someone tried to use them. RCMP have the licence plate numbers from those vehicles, and will be contacting the owners to find out how they got the passes.

The toll for a two-axle vehicle to cross the bridge is $46.50. Lutley said RCMP are still not sure what offence might have been committed.