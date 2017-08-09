Incidents where people refuse to pay the Confederation Bridge toll are very uncommon now that the bridge is 20 years old, says bridge general manager Michel LeChasseur.
- Tackling tolls: Could Confederation Bridge ever be free to cross?
- Veteran celebrates 101st birthday with 1st crossing of Confederation Bridge
On July 31 an Ontario man pulled up to the toll plaza and refused to pay the $46.50 required to cross. As the discussion dragged on, the toll attendant called RCMP with a trespassing complaint against the driver.
RCMP were able to resolve the situation. The man paid the toll and continued on his journey.
'It happens once in a blue moon.' - Michel LeChasseur
LeChasseur said it has been years since a call like that to RCMP has been made.
"It's really a one-off," he said.
"It happens once in a blue moon. It's been a very long time since this has happened. I think in the first years there was less knowledge about the bridge. Now there's a lot of knowledge."
LeChasseur noted there are signs on the New Brunswick side informing drivers they are getting on a toll bridge.
The incident caused a bit of a traffic backup at the toll booths, he said, but that the situation was handled just as it should have been.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Island artists receive provincial funding
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Top chops: P.E.I. woman wins national lumberjack competition