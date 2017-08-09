Incidents where people refuse to pay the Confederation Bridge toll are very uncommon now that the bridge is 20 years old, says bridge general manager Michel LeChasseur.

On July 31 an Ontario man pulled up to the toll plaza and refused to pay the $46.50 required to cross. As the discussion dragged on, the toll attendant called RCMP with a trespassing complaint against the driver.

RCMP were able to resolve the situation. The man paid the toll and continued on his journey.

'It happens once in a blue moon.' - Michel LeChasseur

LeChasseur said it has been years since a call like that to RCMP has been made.

"It's really a one-off," he said.

"It happens once in a blue moon. It's been a very long time since this has happened. I think in the first years there was less knowledge about the bridge. Now there's a lot of knowledge."

LeChasseur noted there are signs on the New Brunswick side informing drivers they are getting on a toll bridge.

The incident caused a bit of a traffic backup at the toll booths, he said, but that the situation was handled just as it should have been.