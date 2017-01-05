Strait Crossing Bridge Limited also announced a $100 fee for anyone whose vehicle runs out of gas on the bridge. (CBC)

Drivers will soon be able to use their own cars to deliver pedestrians to either side of the Confederation Bridge without paying the the $46.50 toll.

The new self-serve shuttle service will take effect Feb. 1, Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd. announced Thursday.

Drivers will be allowed to transports passengers across the bridge for a total of $15 per vehicle provided they complete the trip in the prescribed time limit. They must use a Straitpass transponder, which is provided free of charge.

The new service is good news P.E.I. resident Jonathan Viau. He shares custody of his three-year-old son with the boy's mother, who lives in New Brunswick. He said it can be inconvenient to wait for the bridge shuttle, and was costly to drive over himself.

'It's definitely going to save a lot of money for parents going back and forth for their kids.' – Jonathan Viau

"It's definitely going to save a lot of money for parents going back and forth for their kids or even just delivering goods across," he said. "I think that's great."

Strait Crossing will continue with its own shuttle service., which costs $4.25 for pedestrians and $8.75 for cyclists. However, a new $4 charge will be added for every piece of luggage beyond the complimentary first bag.

Other fees that will be in place Feb. 1 include:

$100 for any motorist who runs out of gas on the bridge.

$40 to get bridge personnel to drive your car over the bridge.

$200 for each wide load requiring a lane closure.

