Confederation Bridge officials are warning high winds could restrict traffic on Wednesday.

Restrictions were in place overnight on the bridge, preventing transport trucks and buses from crossing. Those restrictions were lifted just before 6 a.m., but the wind advisory remains in place for all of Wednesday.

At 6 a.m., the weather station on the bridge was measuring winds of 68 km/h, with gusts to 85 km/h.

Those high winds are accompanied by cold temperatures across the Island, with a forecast high of -13 C, and wind chills in the range of -25 C all day.