The Confederation Bridge has closed again to high-sided traffic.
Because of high winds, restrictions had been put in place for some classes of vehicles early Sunday morning.
By 10 a.m., those restrictions were lifted. But at 10:45 a.m., the restrictions for were put back in place for automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles, high-sided vehicles including trucks, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles, and buses.
