A Senate bill that would officially recognize Charlottetown as the birthplace of Confederation was introduced in the House of Commons Monday.

The bill was brought to the Senate by Diane Griffin in the spring, where it passed with unanimous support, and presented to the Commons by Malpeque MP Wayne Easter.

"This legislation is an important part in celebrating our Confederation 150 years ago," said Easter.

"I look forward to moving it through the House of Commons during this seminal year for Canada."

The bill recognizes the 1864 Charlottetown Conference as the first step towards Confederation. It also notes the importance of the following conferences in Quebec and London.