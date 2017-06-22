A bill that would recognize Charlottetown as the birthplace of Confederation passed its third senate reading Wednesday, and is on its way to the House of Commons.

Wayne Easter, the Liberal MP for the P.E.I. riding of Malpeque, will act as its sponsor there.

Senator Diane Griffin has seen the Confederation birthplace bill through the Senate. (CBC)

Griffin appeared before the Senate's legal and constitutional affairs committee on June 8, where she and Island historian Ed MacDonald argued for the bill's passage.

The bill recognizes that the Charlottetown Conference was the first meeting in the process of Confederation.

If approved by the House the bill will go directly to the Governor General for royal assent.