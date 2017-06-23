A Confederate Flag was stolen from the yard of a home in Queens County, P.E.I., along with two other flags.

RCMP said the theft of the three flags was reported on June 16 around 6:10 a.m., but the homeowner believes the flags were stolen the evening before around 8 p.m. The three flagpoles were also damaged.

The homeowner declined an interview with CBC, but confirmed a Confederate Flag was stolen, as was a P.E.I. flag and a U.S. flag. He said he was given the Confederate flag at a bluegrass festival, and that he is planning to get another one to replace the one that was stolen.

The RCMP's investigation has wrapped up, as there are no suspects and no witnesses to the theft.