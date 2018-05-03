Part-time work poor strategy for attracting nurses, says MLA

Opposition MLA Darlene Compton is raising concerns about the number of nursing job vacancies on P.E.I., and how few of them are full-time.

Speaking during question period in the legislature Wednesday, she said there are 68 nursing positions advertised right now and most are part-time.

There are young health care workers who want to carve out their professional life and work full–time, she said.

"Your government's nursing strategy flags excessive part-time and casual employment as deflating staff morale. Your own government strategy urged that you improve the current part-time/full-time ratio to 50-50," Compton said.

"How is part-time and casual work going to encourage young nurses and LPNs to pursue health care careers here on the Island?"

Health Minister Robert Mitchell said Health PEI is working to keep recent graduates in the province to fill vacancies.

The province is aiming to keep the entire UPEI graduating nursing class on the Island, says Mitchell. (Province of P.E.I.)

"A graduating class of approximately 80 nurses will be walking the stage at UPEI this year and, Mr Speaker, we are out looking to keep all of those nurses right here on Prince Edward Island," said Mitchell.

He added the province is looking at the vacancies to see if any of them can be combined to make some full-time spots.

At this time last year, the province was looking to fill 89 positions, 60 of them part-time.

