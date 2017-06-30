The competitive pool at the Bell Aliant Centre on the UPEI campus has been shut down because of a missing valve.

According to a manager at the Bell Aliant Centre, without the valve, water washes over the sides of the pool and floods into the filter room downstairs.

A pump is being used to clear out the water, but management has decided to shut down the pool until the issue is fixed.

The hope is that the part needed will arrive and be installed in time for swimming lessons and camps to resume Tuesday.

The leisure pool, water slide, toddler pool and hot tub are still open.