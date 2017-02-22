At least one community in P.E.I. is in no hurry to see winter come to an end.

For the past four years, they've been gathering with their sleighs at a home-made luge track on a neighbour's backyard in Queen's County.

But this is not your grandma's backyard luge track. It's 150 metres long, has 13 hairpin turns with high, sculpted banks and is even lit up at night.

"It's not as scary as it looks," said 10-year-old Brennan Verhult.

Ten-year-old Brennan Verhult says the luge track is not as scary as it looks. (Pat Martel/CBC)

On chilly winter nights, dozens of people — from two-year-olds on a parent's lap to seniors not willing to be outdone — take turns zipping down the icy track, hooting and hollering all the way to the end.

"It's awesome to see the excitement in their faces when they hit the bottom and they sprint up the hill as fast as they can to get back down again," said Vanessa Foster, who lives nearby.

"It's definitely part of the highlight of the winter that I look forward to."

Location kept private

But not everybody gets to enjoy it. Because of liability concerns, the owner of the property did not want the location disclosed, preferring to limit access to just friends and people in the community as a place to socialize.

Those that do get to go, savour every minute, Foster said.

"People that I know think I'm crazy because I get sad when it gets warm knowing that soon the luge will be melting away."

Vanessa Foster says the luge track is a part of winter she looks forward to. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The property owner, with help from some neighbours, says he's worked hundreds of hours building the luge track. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The luge track is 150 metres long and has 13 turns. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The luge track has become a popular gathering place for people in the community, but for liability reasons, the owner of the property wants to limit access to friends and neighbours. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The luge tracks is lit up at night for better visability. (Pat Martel/CBC)