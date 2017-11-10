The economic prospects on the East Coast may not be the best in the country, but people living there don't seem to be too worried about it.

The Canadian Community Health Survey, released by Statistics Canada this week, shows that all four Atlantic provinces have stress levels below the national average, with Newfoundland and Labrador's the lowest and P.E.I. ranking second.

The survey asked people 12 and over if they perceived that most days in their life were quite a bit or extremely stressful. More than one in five Canadians said yes.

The most stressed Canadians lived right next to Atlantic Canada in Quebec.