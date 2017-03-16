Community Connections in Summerside, P.E.I., will receive $465,000 from federal and provincial governments to upgrade its facility.

The non-profit organization offers support services for people with disabilities in the Summerside area.

It will receive $350,000 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)'s Innovative Communities Fund to reconfigure its building, build an addition, and upgrade plumbing, electrical and heating systems.

An artists' rendition of what Community Connections' renovated and expanded facility will look like. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The Government of Canada's Homelessness Partnering Strategy will provide $100,000 to support the organization's residential housing component.

P.E.I.'s provincial government will provide $15,000 through its Community Development Fund.