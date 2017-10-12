Three community centres on P.E.I.'s north shore are getting some help with renovation projects from ACOA.

North Shore Community in Covehead: $56,818 for improved heating and cooling systems.

Cymbria Lions Club in Rustico: $30,000 for parking lot and exterior updates.

North Rustico Lions Club: $30,000 for interior and exterior updates.

The money comes from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

"There's no better way to mark this milestone than to celebrate the places that bring us together, the places that allow us to stay fit, unwind and connect with our friends and neighbours," said Navdeep Bains, the federal minister responsible for ACOA, in a news release.

A little more than 10 per cent of the $300 million Canada 150 fund, $33.2 million, is being invested in Atlantic Canada.