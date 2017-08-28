Six public spaces in Kings County will undergo hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of upgrades and renovations through infrastructure funding from ACOA and the P.E.I. government.

The funding was announced Monday by Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay and P.E.I. Rural and Regional Development Minister Pat Murphy.

Projects will be funded at

Royal Canadian Legion in Souris.

The interpretive centre in Naufrage.

St. Peters Area Rink and Recreation Club.

Morell Community Rink.

Destination Centre in St. Peters

Fortune Community Centre.

ACOA is contributing $622,000 and the province is adding $61,000.

Cathy Rose, a board member for the Fortune Community Centre, said the funding is welcome.

"The Fortune Community Centre provides the Fortune and surrounding areas a community meeting space, a venue for weddings, anniversaries, and other celebrations, fundraisers, bingo, a children's playground, darts, girl guides, concerts, festivals and other events," said Rose.

MacAulay noted the community centres are made possible through the dedication of the volunteers that operate them.