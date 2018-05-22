Why a group of P.E.I. students is gardening as part of their schoolwork

There has been a flurry of activity in the courtyard garden at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown recently as students work to revitalize the space with new blooms, landscaped beds and fewer weeds.

The work is being done a few times a week by Cheryl Tanton's Grade 12 leadership class, who decided to take on the Peace Garden as a class project.

Cheryl Tanton says her class felt the garden was a project through which they could have a lasting impact on their school. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

"This is an area in the school that was a little bit neglected and we saw the potential in it," said Tanton. "It had a lot of weeds and it needed to be cleared out … and basically just cleaned up and cared for."

The leadership curriculum requires students to create and lead a project, Tanton explained. The Peace Garden is one of two projects her students settled on.

'A tough job'

"You see after a day how much more beautiful it looks or how the plants will grow after a few days," said Marlene Kulowatz, who is at Colonel Gray as an exchange student from Switzerland.

Marlene Kulowatz says she's able to see the tangible difference her work in the garden is making. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

In addition to having an excuse to spend more time outside on a sunny day, the students have learned about different kinds of plants and soils, how to recognize weeds, and how to decide where to put different elements of the new garden.

"It's a tough job. There's a lot of effort that goes into it," said student Shaylin Boutilier.

But doing the hard work is important, said Kulowatz.

"[Students] know how much work it is and they know how to value it," she said.

Shaylin Boutilier enjoys gardening but admits it's a tough job. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

Many hands make light work

They're also learning how to work together as a team.

"I've learned that having teamwork skills can really help in trying to get an objective done," said Jonathan MacKenzie. "With all these helping hands, it really helps us get this job done."

Ben Morrisey (left) and Jonathan MacKenzie (right) are learning teamwork and leadership skills in the garden. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

The students started the garden around the beginning of May, and hope to finish June 1.

Cultivating peace

The garden was already named the Peace Garden before the class started working — and the new plants being put in will reflect that.

Phil Ferraro, manager of the P.E.I. Farm Centre and a "lifetime gardener," is helping with the project as a volunteer. He put together a list of plants that symbolize peace, love and kindness — including lavender, thyme, cedar, Boston ivy, lilies, holly and an apple tree.

Phil Ferraro is helping the students with the garden and says many of the plants they are using symbolize peace. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

The students also plan to build a zen garden for the space.

"I think it's great that students have a place to just come out and chill out," Ferraro said. "It will be a very meditative, contemplative type of space."

Students have been busy planting and weeding the garden. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

A lasting legacy

Most of these students will graduate in June, but they're excited at the prospect that students will continue to enjoy the garden after they leave the school.

The entrance to the garden is close to the school's front door, and Tommy Ngyuen hopes it will boost students' moods when they enter the school.

Abigail Cox hopes the project has a lasting impact on the school. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

"I've always had an interest in designing and I've always felt like the school needs some highlights for it to be attractive to people who go here," he said.

"We wanted to step up and really take on the project and help our school," explained Abigail Cox.

Tanton added that the garden fits well with the school's student wellness goals — something the students working on the project agree with.

"I want to make it welcoming — a nice spot to be whenever you're having a bad day or you're just struggling with something," added MacKenzie.

The students are working on the garden during their Leadership Class and hope to finish the project by June. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

