Colonel Gray parents advised 'unused ammunition' found in school

Parents of students at Colonel Gray High School received an email from the school principal today stating that unused ammunition had been found at the school.

"I am writing to bring you up to date on a situation where unused ammunition was recently found in our school," principal Dominique Lecours wrote in the email.

"The Charlottetown City Police have investigated and at this point, there are no perceived or credible threats. Out of precaution, the police will continue to monitor the school."

Lecours also asked parents to talk to their kids about not carrying ammunition or anything that could be considered or perceived as a weapon.

"As always the safety of our students and staff is paramount and as in all matters of school safety, we take every precaution. We will continue to have a daily police presence (school resource officer) at the school and the Charlottetown City Police are prepared to increase that presence, if they deem it necessary," she wrote.



"I am aware this may be disturbing to some parents, but we want to be sure that parents are kept informed and that you have accurate information to support conversations with your children."

Any parents with concerns are advised to contact Lecours, a member of the administrative team, or Parker Grimmer at the Public Schools Branch.

