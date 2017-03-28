Charlottetown Police are asking the public for more information after a school bus and SUV collided Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called at 6:59 a.m., and attended to the collision at Nassau Street and University Avenue.

No children were on board the bus, and no injuries were sustained.

"Both drivers have different versions of the events that lead up to the collision so we're asking any independent witnesses that may have seen the accident to call us," said Deputy Chief Gary McGuigan.

"Both drivers in their version claim to have had a green light."

McGuigan said police did check an E-watch camera in the area, but it did not capture the collision.