Police say three people were injured Tuesday in a head-on collision on Route 2, just west of the roundabout in Traveller's Rest, P.E.I.

East Prince RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash, which they say resulted in "extensive damage" to both cars.

Police said they haven't determined the cause of the collision, but continue to investigate.

The 25-year-old woman driving one of the cars as well as the 61-year-old woman driving the other car and her 63-year-old male passenger were all taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.