Police say a head-on collision on Route 12, near Alberton, P.E.I., sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

West Prince RCMP, Island EMS and the Alberton Fire Department attended the crash Sunday shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said it appeared a westbound vehicle crossed the centre line and struck a vehicle travelling east. Both vehicles were "extensively damaged," according to police.

Two men were taken to Prince County Hospital.

RCMP say the accident is under investigation.