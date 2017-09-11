The trial for a P.E.I. man accused of dangerous driving causing death got underway Monday at Supreme Court in Summerside.

The jury, made up of seven women and five men, was selected Monday from a group of 60 possible jurors in the trial for Gregory Stuart Collicutt, 27, of Summerside.

Collicutt has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He's accused in connection with the death of Dorothy Mae Mayhew, 67, of Lady Fane, in October 2015 at the intersection of Routes 10 and 1A in Central Bedeque.

Police said Collicutt went through the intersection and struck the vehicle being driven by the woman.

The accident happened at this intersection in Central Bedeque. (CBC)

Crown prosecutor John Diamond read a list of 14 witnesses who will testify, including police officers and the coroner. Collicutt was present with defence lawyer Peter Ghiz.

In his opening statements to the jury, Diamond said the evidence will show Collicutt's speed was excessive and constituted dangerous driving.

Justice Tracey Clements told jurors that will be up to them to decide.

The Crown will call all of its witnesses before the defence has a chance to present evidence.

The trial is slated to take one week.