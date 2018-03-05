The clerk of the legislative assembly hopes to get some possible short-term solutions this week from Infrastructure and Public Works for how to solve a space shortage in the George Coles building.

The legislative chamber and offices are temporarily located in the Coles building while Province House is under renovation.

"It's very cramped," said legislative clerk Charles MacKay. "I guess the bottom line is that there's not that much space, and we require more."

Using 'every nook and cranny'

The first floor of the Coles building is being used for the chamber, the clerk's office, and the Speaker's office, while the second floor holds the government member's office, and the third floor is for opposition members. Most of the rest of the building is taken up by the provincial archives.

'We need to have a very serious discussion about the facilities that are required for the legislative assembly of P.E.I. to operate.' — Charles MacKay

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has a small office in the basement. However the Green caucus has added another member after Hannah Bell's byelection win in November. MacKay said the office isn't large enough for both members, plus staff.

"Of course the building has a footprint that's, every nook and cranny of the place has been utilized. So having a newly elected member to the Green Party has presented some challenges," MacKay said.

Bell is temporarily using the Speaker's office, but MacKay said they will need to find a new space for her before the legislature is back in session.

Looking for solutions

MacKay said newly independent MLA Bush Dumville is not asking for an office in the Cole building. But if Dumville changes his mind, they will have to find a space for him, as well.

MacKay said the various added pressures on space show the need for a larger discussion.

"I think we're getting to the point where we need to have a very serious discussion about the facilities that are required for the legislative assembly of P.E.I. to operate," MacKay said.

MacKay said he hopes to receive a proposal later this week from the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy with ideas for how to address the overcrowding issues. He said he will then present those ideas to the standing committee on legislative management.