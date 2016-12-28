The P.E.I. government is looking to expand cold storage on the Island. This image shows the inside of a cold storage facility in the U.S. (Bruce Smith/The Associated Press)

"Infrastructure is critical to continued growth in the food sector and access to quality and affordable cold storage options has been identified as a potential limiting factor — specifically in the Prince County area," according to an email Wednesday from a government spokesperson.

Request for Expressions of Interest

The province has issued a Request for Expressions of Interest to identify members of the private sector or development groups that might be interested in developing and operating a public cold storage facility. The province says businesses on the Island have indicated a need for more cold storage.

The province also says more products are housed in cold storage off the Island than on P.E.I. And, a "large percentage" of those products return to the Island for further processing or packaging "before heading to [their] final destination."

"The current system is inefficient for the companies and it is a lost opportunity for the province to keep the storage fees and infrastructure here," the emailed statement says.

"Increasing cold storage capacity in the province will eliminate an obstacle for many of our existing food processors and allow for further growth of new food related start ups."