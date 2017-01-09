The P.E.I. Humane Society is reminding people not to leave pets out too long given the cold weather — wind chills are dipping temperatures to as cold as –29 C monday.

The society had already fielded calls Monday morning from people worried about pets left outside.

"It can be quite dangerous for pets," said Jennifer Harkness, development coordinator with the Humane Society.

"They are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, especially during these extreme cold snaps."

If your dog is a breed with less fur, like a boxer or chihuahua, put a coat and booties on them, she advises, to keep them warm and don't keep them out for long periods of time.

'Need to be taken care of'

Animals that are used to spending time outside, such as barn cats, may also need a little extra care in these extremely cold time, Harkness said.

Limit outdoor time for pets in the extreme cold, says the P.E.I. Humane Society. (REUTERS)

"You want to make sure they have sufficient shelter, that it's warm, perhaps they have extra blankets, and that they have water on a consistent basis," she said, suggesting you may even want to add warming blankets for barn cats at night.

"They might prefer to live outside, but they still need to be taken care of," she emphasized.

Harkness discouraged the tethering of dogs outside at all in these extreme weather conditions, unless it's a breed like a husky with a lot of fur — and even then, for short periods of time only.

Salty dogs

"Our animal protection officers are on call, so if you are concerned about an animal, or if you feel an animal is being neglected, then we are here to help," she said, noting they are available to take calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bentley found it too cold to walk in a recent cold snap in Kelowna, B.C., so instead wore a sweater and got a lift. (Jaimie Kehler)

"Our first course of action is always to educate the owner," she pointed out.

If you have a dog and are using salt to melt ice outside, Harkness advises using special salt that is safe for dogs' paws — regular salt can burn pets' paws, causing irritating cracks in their paw pads. Wipe down paws with a damp towel after time outside, she added.