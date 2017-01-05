Police have charged a 34-year-old Charlottetown man with cocaine trafficking after executing a search warrant at a local motel.
Charlottetown Police seized a more than half an ounce of cocaine, $1,400 in cash as well as drug paraphernalia and anabolic steroids, said Deputy Police Chief Gary McGuigan.
Police said the street value of the cocaine was $1,700.
The accused was released from jail with conditions. He is due in court on Jan. 16.
