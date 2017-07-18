A search and rescue aircraft conducting exercises near Fernwood, on P.E.I.'s South Shore, was hit by a laser beam on Saturday, RCMP say.

RCMP received the report from the Canadian Coast Guard.

In a news release, RCMP said the green laser was directed at the aircraft for 15 to 20 minutes.

It was the first of two reported incidents over the weekend. On Sunday night, a commercial aircraft coming in for a landing at Charlottetown Airport was targeted as it flew over Brackley Beach.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on these incidents to call RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a federal offence, punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 and/or five years in prison.