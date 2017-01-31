This winter's warmer temperatures are making for smooth sailing for shipping traffic around Prince Edward Island, and light work for Coast Guard icebreakers, at least for now.

"Ice conditions around P.E.I. and throughout all of the gulf are much lighter than normal," said Rebecca Acton-Bond, the acting superintendent of ice operations for the Coast Guard in the Atlantic region.

"The 30 year average, we're way down, and the departure from normal charts are showing a big difference," she added.

Ice was much heavier in the waters off P.E.I. in 2015. (Canadian Coast Guard)

Still open water

The thickest part of the ice right now is along the P.E.I.'s southern coast where there is some grey-white ice, which means it's 15 to 30 centimetres thick.

In the middle of the Northumberland Strait, it's mainly new and grey ice, which is 10 to 15 centimetres thick, and still lots of open water.

On the north shore there is only a small amount of new and grey ice and, again, an unusual amount of open water.

"Usually at this time the ice extends all throughout the Northumberland Strait, on the north side all throughout the Gulf," said Acton-Bond.

Last year also saw less ice than usual.

Stormy seas

Ice has formed this winter, but it hasn't lasted.

"Because of the warm temperatures and the storms that we've had in the Gulf, all of the new ice that had started to develop got destroyed with all of the storms," explained Acton-Bond.

"So anything that started to build up, the wind destroyed it and with the warm temperatures, it didn't continue making ice."

The Andesborg makes its way through the ice to Summerside, P.E.I., on Jan. 27, 2016. (Submitted by Canadian Coast Guard )

Smooth sailing

The lack of ice cover has meant that special rules for icebreakers haven't yet taken effect.

"In years past, at this time of year, we'd be getting lots of requests from vessels going in and out of Charlottetown and Pictou and Summerside," said Acton-Bond.

"The last couple of days we had a vessel going in and out of Charlottetown unassisted and we've got another vessel inbound to Charlottetown right now and they're chugging along at ten knots with no assistance required."

Once the ice does reach a certain thickness, an ice control zone will be activated for the region and new rules will kick in.

Demand for ice-breaking services was high around P.E.I. in 2015 and crews on Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers put in long hours to ensure commercial ships got through. (Canadian Coast Guard)

"A tanker or bulk chemical carrier will require an ice pilot on board," explained Acton-Bond.

"And any vessel going under the Confederation Bridge then they do require ice breaker assistance, they do require a vessel to go in front of them."

The Coast Guard is continuing to monitor conditions with a plane making frequent flights over the ice and collecting updated radar and satellite information.

Colder temperatures are in the forecast and Acton-Bond predicts ice will start to form and thicken.

"We're at the mercy of Mother Nature here," she said.

Thin ice

Meanwhile the P.E.I. Department of Public Safety continues to warn Prince Edward Islanders about thin ice.

Conservation officer Wade MacKinnon reported that ice conditions on the Hillsborough River are still poor, less than 15 centimetres in some spots.

He advised caution on fresh water ponds, especially in areas where springs have weakened the ice.

Smelt fishermen on P.E.I. are being warned about ice conditions this year. (Janine Gallant)

MacKinnon said conservation officers are out on the ice regularly for public safety, and to monitor fishing and trapping activities.

At least one smelt fisherman has gone through the ice on the Hillsborough River this year. The fisherman was in just four feet of water at the time, and so was able to escape unharmed.